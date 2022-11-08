Election workers during the 2022 general election in Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Election Day in Hawaii nei and as ballots continue getting processed, this is where you can find real-time election results as they come in, starting after 7 p.m.

KHON2 is working for Hawaii with coverage across the state. Whether you watch online or on-air, we have the 2022 election coverage you want, with newscasts at 4, 5, 5:30, 6 and wall-to-wall election coverage starting at 7 p.m. until the KHON2 News at 10.

All election coverage will be live streamed here, with live reports from Maui and from the Office of Elections.

Check out our Elections page for a behind the scenes look at the Honolulu Elections Division processing facility as well as what is closed on Election Day.

Voters that still need to vote can check locations of drop-boxes and voter service centers on the Office of Elections website.