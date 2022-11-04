2022 Midterm Election in United States of America

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office has released the County’s schedule for election day, Tuesday, Nov 8.

So, what’s open and what’s closed?

The following services will see no disruption on O’ahu for Nov. 8:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open.

Parks and botanical gardens are open.

Municipal golf courses are open.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open.

These are the places and services closed for election day on O’ahu for Nov. 8:

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

This is the service that will not be operating business as usual on O’ahu for Nov. 8:

TheBus will operate on a weekday/no school schedule.

Kaua’i County Officials also released upcoming schedules for Tuesday, Nov. 8 as well as Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

These are the services and places that will be closed on Kaua’i for Nov. 8 and 11:

County of Kaua‘i offices will be closed.

COVID-19 testing at the Kaua‘i War Memorial Convention Hall.

All neighborhood centers.

The Puhi Metals Recycling Center.

The Reynolds Recycling HI5 Redemption Center, fronting the Līhu‘e refuse transfer station.

The Kekaha Landfill.

All refuse transfer stations.

The Waimea swimming pool.

These services will be closed on Kaua’i on Nov. 8 only:

COVID testing at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex will be closed.

These services will be closed on Kaua’i on Nov. 11 only:

COVID testing at the Kalāheo Neighborhood Center parking lot will be closed.

HI5 Redemption Centers operated by KCRS in Kapa‘a and Kīlauea will be closed.

Services that will not change on Kaua’i on Nov. 8 and 11:

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged.

The Kaua‘i Bus will be operating on its regular schedule.

Don’t forget to vote!