Official ballot drop box for voters to submit their votes.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots.

The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them off at.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

After ballots arrive in the mail by around Oct. 21, Voter Service Centers will be open from Oct. 25 – Nov. 8, excluding Sundays.

Voter Service Centers are made available for in-person voting and other services including registration of new voters and updating of current voter records.

For a list of Voter Service Centers and its hours of operation, click here.

According to the Office of Elections, during the 2020 Elections, one of the most common questions they received was if a voter’s ballot was received.

Through BallotTrax you have the option to find out for yourself. Hawaii voters can sign up to receive notifications and track where their ballot is in the voting process on BallotTrax.

The deadline to apply for a Paper Voter Registration is Oct. 31. You can register online at any time or head over to a voter service center.

More information on deadlines and the Hawaii general election can be found here.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

All in all, ballots must be received by the County of Elections Division by close of voting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.