Official ballot drop box for voters to submit their votes.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the final countdown! Tonight will determine which candidates appear on the November general election ballot for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senate and House, and other offices. And if you haven’t voted in the Aug. 13 primaries — there’s still time!

You can register in person at one of the voter service centers and vote by 7 p.m. Click here to find out what to bring and information to know to filling out your ballot.

Find 2022 Hawaii Election coverage here

DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR RACE

This year, there are seven Democratic candidates running to succeed Gov. David Ige (D), who’s ending his second term and cannot run again. Ige was sworn in as Hawaii’s eighth governor on Dec. 1, 2014, and became the first governor in the U.S. of Okinawan descent. Click here to learn more about him.

For the Democrats, Lt. Gov. Josh Green takes on Rep. Kai Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano as the leading candidates. In the campaign’s final weeks, Kahele and Cayetano teamed up to hold a joint news conference that raised questions about Green’s finances. Click here for Green’s response.

David Bourgoin, Richard Kim, Clyde Lewman and Van Tanabe are also seeking the job.

GOP GOVERNOR RACE

There are 10 Republican candidates running to become Hawaii’s next governor, including former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona, retired MMA fighter BJ Penn and Honolulu City Council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Gary Cordery, George Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses Paskowitz and Walter Woods are also seeking the job.

LT. GOV. RACE

For the Democrats, the six candidates running to replace Green as lieutenant governor include Sylvia Luke, Keith Amemiya, Ikaika Anderson, Daniel Cunningham, Sherry Menor-McNamara and Sam Puletasi.

For the Republicans, there are three candidates: Rob Burns, Tae Kim and Seaula Tupai.

To see the entire list of candidates for the 2022 Elections, click here.