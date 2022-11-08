HONOLULU (KHON2) — In just a few hours, Hawaii voters should know who will govern the state for the next four years.

Duke Aiona and Josh Green endured a long string of debates and interviews over three months to let voters in on their thoughts on the office and what their priorities were if they were elected as the next governor.

Among the top issues for Aiona, according to his campaign website, are housing, cost of living, education, crime and drug addiction, and homelessness. Aiona joined KHON2’s governor debate in October and when asked post-debate whether he wanted to address anything that was not covered, Aiona told KHON2, “I think I’d like to expand on our housing solution. What I forgot to mention, the problem is because of outside influences affecting the price and availability of homes. When we talk about looking at the local community, that’s why it’s so imperative, to tie it in into the local income.”

Green’s campaign lists affordable housing, cost of living and homelessness as priorities. Of homelessness, he stated post-governor debate, “I want them to know I’ll be passionate about homeless solutions. As we build housing for our middle class, workforce housing, that’s our central focus. But those suffering — about 10,000 individuals across our state — we have to take care of them, get them off the streets, for our own morality, but we have to solve this problem. I’ve already begun to build kauhale — Hawaii should lead the way.”

As Hawaii looks toward a new elected official in Washington Place, you can see race results in real-time on this page, on our live stream and on-air. Be sure to download the KHON2 News app and enable push notifications for the latest breaking news coverage of election results, including who will lead the state for the next term.