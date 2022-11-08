HONOLULU (KHON2) — With polls closing in a matter of hours, voter experiences vary across the state.

“I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua resident, Cynthia Bartlett. “It felt great to come in-person and know that it’s real and you get this big sign on the computer that says, ‘Thank you for voting.'”

Voters are shown waiting in line at Honolulu Hale on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Voters wait in line at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center on Maui, on Election Day.

“It’s too late to mail it in, so you have to come down here. It would be nice if we had more polling places, more places to drop off the ballots,” said Manoa resident, Andrew Ghali. “Because this is obviously not well planned. This is backed up all the way past Beretania.”

One unidentified voter said it took around an hour and ten minutes, including waiting in line and voting. The voter said the lines snaked throughout the interior of Honolulu Hale but were otherwise well organized.

“The line was super long, the fun part is like every 50 or 100 people, I saw someone I knew and it was really, everyone was in great spirits,” said Bartlett.

Over on Maui, at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, lines were long most of the day. The service center is open until 7 p.m.