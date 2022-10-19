HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kauai County voters have decided to have Derek Kawakami and Michael Roven Poai face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s Kauai County mayor election.

Kawakami and Roven Poai were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.

Below are Roven Poai’s answers. Click here to see Kawakami’s responses.

1. What are your top three priorities?

Housing, Fair Government, Youth

2. What policies are you looking to change?

Make it easier for a normal person to get housing with less restrictions. Get things done honestly and not because of who you know.

3. What feedback have you heard from the community that you plan on tackling?

People are not happy with the administration for lack of fairness.

4. Are you a dog or cat person?

Due to allergy, I am a people’s person.

5. What do you plan on getting done within your first 100 days in office?

Pick honest people who want to help people, not only themselves. See what restrictions can be loosened for housing that do not adversely affect the environment. Evaluate and fix infrastructure that is falling apart. Look at how the supreme court ruling at the department of water affects everyone on Kauai.

6. What advice would you give yourself at age 16?

Buy a house as soon as you can.

7. How do you plan on combating the housing crisis in your county?

As mentioned, less restrictions. Not only focus on the low end but for middle class too.

8. What sets you apart from your opponent?

I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I came from a working-class family.

9. What do you think will be your biggest obstacle in achieving your goals as mayor, and how do you plan to address it?

Need to work with the County Council. Need to meet and work together in shooting for same goals.

10. Favorite local spot to eat at?

Smileys in Lihue.

Voters will receive their ballots in the mail by Oct. 21.