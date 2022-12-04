Josh Green was elected Hawai’i’s next governor in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo/Hawai’i State Gov.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov.-Elect Josh Green and Lt. Gov.-Elect Sylvia Luke are set to have their inauguration ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell arena.

This event is open to the public.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the ceremony commencing at 10:15 a.m. and the swearing in ceremony to begin at 12 p.m.

“Every day for the next four years I will work to heal old wounds, unite the people of Hawai’i as one ohana and lead us forward to fulfill our commitments to each other, to our islands and to future generations,” said Green.

Green recently announced his appointments for Directors and Deputy Directors of various state departments:

Anne Lopez – Attorney General for the Department of the Attorney General

Luis Salaveria, Director of the Department of Budget & Finance

Major General Kenneth Hara,Adjutant General for the Department of Defense

Ed Sniffen, Director of the Department of Transportation

Brenna Hashimoto, Director of the Department of Human Resources Development

Keith Regan, Comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services

Chris Sadayasu, Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

Nadine Ando, Director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Jade Butay, Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of the Department of Health

Cathy Betts, Director of the Department of Human Services

Jordan Lowe, Director of the Department of Law Enforcement

Tommy Johnson, Director of the Department of Public Safety

Gary Suganuma, Director of the Department of Taxation

Kathy Ho, Deputy Director for Environmental Health Administration for the Department of Health

Sabrina Nasir, Deputy Director of the Department of Budget and Finance

Dane Wicker, Deputy Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

Brigadier General Stephen F. Logan, Deputy Adjutant General of the Department of Defense

Marian Tsuji, Deputy Director for Behavioral Health of the Department of Health

Joseph Campos II, Deputy Director of the Department of Human Services

“This is an incredible group of executives that I am proud to have on my team. Together they have an enormous depth of knowledge of the state and are committed to leadership values of compassion and collaboration. As we prepare for the Inauguration, I am filled with strength knowing that we are ready to take the state forward in a productive direction to make housing affordable and address the out of control cost of living,” concluded Green.