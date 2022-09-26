HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Democratic candidate running for governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, called out his opposing ticket to release details on how its party intends to protect the reproductive rights of Hawaii women.

In a statement, Green said, “The opposing ticket wants to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or danger to the life of the mother.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Duke Aiona, the Republican candidate going up against Green, who is pro-life, stated:

“It’s woman’s right to choose whether she wants an abortion or she doesn’t want an abortion. It’s up to that woman. So it’s that simple the problem is that he trying to divide the community he’s trying to bring up an emotional issue that divides women right down the middle and it’s unfortunate that he’s relying on those kinds of tactics to again bring about an issue that is a nonissue when we should be focusing on the real issues that face Hawaii, affordable housing, cost of living.”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hawaii is one of the states that continues to protect reproductive rights after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states the option to strip women of their abortion rights