Lt. Gov. Josh Green at the KHON2 News station on the day of the Race to the Governor’s Office debate on Oct. 5, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor-elect Josh Green announced the nominees for the director and/or deputy director for 14 state departments in his cabinet.

“I am assembling a cabinet that will move the State of Hawaii forward and commit to a strong sense of service to the people of Hawaii,” said Green.

Appointments to Director of state departments:

Anne Lopez , attorney general for the Department of the Attorney General

, attorney general for the Department of the Attorney General Luis Salaveria , director of the Department of Budget and Finance

, director of the Department of Budget and Finance Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara , adjutant general for the Department of Defense

, adjutant general for the Department of Defense Ed Sniffen , director of the Department of Transportation

, director of the Department of Transportation Brenna Hashimoto , director of the Department of Human Resources Development

, director of the Department of Human Resources Development Keith Regan , comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services

, comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services Chris Sadayasu , director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Nadine Ando , director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

, director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Jade Butay , director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Dr. Kenneth Fink , director of the Department of Health

, director of the Department of Health Cathy Betts , director of the Department of Human Services

, director of the Department of Human Services Jordan Lowe , director of the Department of Law Enforcement

, director of the Department of Law Enforcement Tommy Johnson , director of the Department of Public Safety

, director of the Department of Public Safety Gary Suganuma, director of the Department of Taxation

Appointments to Deputy Director of state departments:

Kathy Ho , deputy director for Environmental Health Administration for the DOH

, deputy director for Environmental Health Administration for the DOH Sabrina Nasir , deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance

, deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance Dane Wicker , deputy director of the DBEDT

, deputy director of the DBEDT Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan , deputy adjutant general of the DoD

, deputy adjutant general of the DoD Marian Tsuji , deputy director for Behavioral Health of the DOH

, deputy director for Behavioral Health of the DOH Joseph Campos II, deputy director of the Department of Human Services

In total Green is making 20 appointments, many of which will be subject to advice and consent of the Hawaii State Senate.

The inauguration for Green will be on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. This is a free event open to the public.