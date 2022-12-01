HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor-elect Josh Green announced the nominees for the director and/or deputy director for 14 state departments in his cabinet.
“I am assembling a cabinet that will move the State of Hawaii forward and commit to a strong sense of service to the people of Hawaii,” said Green.
Check out more news from around Hawaii
Appointments to Director of state departments:
- Anne Lopez, attorney general for the Department of the Attorney General
- Luis Salaveria, director of the Department of Budget and Finance
- Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, adjutant general for the Department of Defense
- Ed Sniffen, director of the Department of Transportation
- Brenna Hashimoto, director of the Department of Human Resources Development
- Keith Regan, comptroller for the Department of Accounting and General Services
- Chris Sadayasu, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
- Nadine Ando, director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
- Jade Butay, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
- Dr. Kenneth Fink, director of the Department of Health
- Cathy Betts, director of the Department of Human Services
- Jordan Lowe, director of the Department of Law Enforcement
- Tommy Johnson, director of the Department of Public Safety
- Gary Suganuma, director of the Department of Taxation
Appointments to Deputy Director of state departments:
- Kathy Ho, deputy director for Environmental Health Administration for the DOH
- Sabrina Nasir, deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance
- Dane Wicker, deputy director of the DBEDT
- Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, deputy adjutant general of the DoD
- Marian Tsuji, deputy director for Behavioral Health of the DOH
- Joseph Campos II, deputy director of the Department of Human Services
In total Green is making 20 appointments, many of which will be subject to advice and consent of the Hawaii State Senate.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The inauguration for Green will be on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. This is a free event open to the public.