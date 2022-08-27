Official ballot drop box for voters to submit their votes.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are no changes in primary election results after the fifth and final print out has been published online at the Office of Elections website.

KHON2 checked the Office of Elections website for the updated printout on Friday, Aug. 26 around 6 p.m., and the results were not yet published.

It the statewide results PDF is labeled 8/25/2022 at 2:21 p.m.

The primary election was held on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8