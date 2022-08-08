FILE — Official ballot drop box for voters to submit their votes.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to mail-in Hawaii ballots in time for the primary elections is Monday, Aug. 8.

Individuals that don’t mail their ballots on time, may place their ballot in a ballot drop at their designated county locations before 7 p.m. on primary day.

The primary election is on Saturday, Aug. 13.

On Oahu, the Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale locations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and on Saturday, August 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On Oahu, there is a pop-up Voter Service Center open from Monday, Aug. 8 to Friday, Aug. 12 at the George Fred Wright Wahiawa District Park.

For a list of locations visit the elections website.