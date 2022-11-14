Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.

That’s according to county clerks, who told LHON2 there are problems with 3,300 votes on Oahu, 900 in Maui County, 578 on the Big Island and 220 on Kauai.

The Garden Isle has tried to inform all affected voters by phone. The other 3 counties have notified people by mail along with options for “curing” or fixing the validation.

Affected voters have until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 to respond. You can track your ballot on the elections website to see whether it was counted and reach your county election clerk’s office if it wasn’t.

Ballot Trax ballot-status tracker: https://hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter/

Hawaii County (808) 961-8277 email: hiloelec@hawaiicounty.gov

Maui County (808) 270-7749 email county.clerk@mauicounty.us

Kauai County (808) 241-4800 elections@kauai.gov

Honolulu County (808) 768-3800: elections@honolulu.gov