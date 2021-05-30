Moanalua High School 2021 Commencement

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The search for a missing 23-year-old man from Nebraska continues on Kauai, as county and state officials make air and land searches. Police say the missing man, Samuel Martinez, flew to Kauai on May 12 and was supposed to return on May 25, but allegedly missed his flight. Family tells KHON2 they believe his last known location was Kokee State Park.

The parents of Samuel say their son was very interested in exploring Kauai for the first time. He had as many as eight campsite reservations. According to his parents, police told them another hiker saw Samuel at a campsite at Kokee State Park on May 13.