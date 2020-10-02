Chance is a six-year-old Pitbull/mix looking for a new family. He is 64 pounds and despite his tough-guy appearance, he is a very gentle and loving dog. Courtesy: Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet one of Hawaiian Humane’s staff favorites, Chance! Chance is a six-year-old Pitbull mix looking for a new family. He is 64 pounds and despite his tough-guy appearance, he is a very gentle and loving dog. Chance is curious by nature and super friendly toward people. He loves to be near others and will want plenty of head scratches. Chance is very mellow and wants a family that will let him lay at their feet. Don’t forget to give him plenty of treats!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

You don’t want to miss this “Chance!” If you are interested in adopting, schedule an appointment with the Hawaiian Humane Society online at HawaiianHumane.com/adoptions. For the time being, adoptions at Hawaiian Humane Society are by appointment only due to COVID-19 precautions.

Other great pets are available for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mōʻiliʻili campus as well! For more information, check out HawaiianHumane.org.