To Find a Home: Raja

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Raja! He is a lovable guy that likes to cuddle and sit in high places.

His piercing blue eyes and unforgettable personality will mystify you! Raja is three years old and looking for a person he can hang around when he is not busy napping.

Raja is FIV+ and will need to be kept indoors. FIV is not contagious to humans, and FIV+ cats can have normal, healthy lives like any other cat.

If you are interested in adopting Raja, check out Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn how to adopt. Don’t worry if Raja has already found a home by the time you make your visit. You can check out all the other animals looking for homes and find your perfect match!

