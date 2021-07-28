To Find a Home: Manapua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Manapua! Manapua has made it through a rough patch and is ready for a fresh new life.

When he was brought to Maui Humane Society, he was skin and bones and practically at death’s door.

Thanks to a lot of hard work and a wonderful foster family that gave him lots of love, he has made a full recovery. Now that he’s ready for an ohana of his own, he’s looking for a dog-friendly home that will give him the security he needs after many years of neglect.

In return, he will fill your days with smiles thanks to his sparkling personality and silly antics. Manapua loves the beach and romping in the yard. Despite his past, he has quite the lust for life and is ready to share it with his new forever family.

To adopt Manapua or for more information, visit the Maui Humane Society’s website.