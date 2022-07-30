HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sweet and gentle, Timone is a very affectionate and friendly 4-year-old domestic shorthair/mix who enjoys ear scratches, chin rubs and back massages. He also likes having his luxurious coat brushed all the way down his back. He has lived with other cats and wouldn’t mind having a buddy to hang out with. He’s an all-around sweet boy and would make an excellent companion.

Visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mō’ili’ili campus to start the adoption process. Hawaiian Humane’s Adoption Center is back to being open seven days a week, beginning August 1, 2022! If Timone has been adopted by the time you visit, check out all the great animals available for adoption.

Visit the Hawaiian Humane Society website to learn more about all of their great programs and services. All animals currently available for adoption will be listed on their website, which updates in real time.