HONOLULU (KHON2) — A sea breeze and land breeze weather pattern will continue across most of the state through Saturday with afternoon shower development over interior and mauka areas.

Trade wind weather will return Saturday evening, with breezy to windy conditions expected Sunday through late next week.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas once the trades return, although showers will reach leeward areas at times due to the strength of the trades.