Suki is ready to get her groove back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Suki, an energetic and friendly 12-year-old terrier mix who loves a good adventure.

She was surrendered at the Hawaiian Humane Society and is looking for a loving home. According to HHS, she has lived around larger dogs and loves to be around people, so she’d make a wonderful family pet.

If you are interested in adopting lovable Suki, visit Hawaiian Humane today. Their campus is open to the public, and their friendly team will help make sure you find the perfect match for your current lifestyle and living situation.

Check out all available animals at Hawaiian Humane online. Their website updates all available animals in real-time and has additional information on their programs and services. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to get started on your adoption journey.