Stella McCatney needs a fun home to strut her stuff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Stella McCatney! A chic cat at Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) who is just as cool as her namesake, a world-renowned fashion designer.

Stella, according to HHS, loves to strut around as if she is on a catwalk and once she warms up to her surroundings, she is a very cuddly lady.

HHS said Stella would do best in a quiet home where she can confidently come out of her shell.

For more information on how to adopt Stella or any of her friends at HHS, go to HHS’s website.