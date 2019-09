Sam is a 5 year old, pint size pup who is ready for fun. This little dude thinks playing is the best thing ever, walks like a champ on a leash, and has never met a treat he didn’t like. Sam is affectionate, sweet, and eager to learn. He would love to be your new best friend. Sam is available for foster, field trips, and adoption at Hawaii Island Humane Society in Keaau. To learn more about Sam, email Lauren@hihs.org