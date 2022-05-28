Meet Rosey! Rosey is a 5-year-old Terrier mix who was surrendered to the Hawaiian Humane Society when her owner could no longer care for her. Rosey is a sweet girl who would thrive being the only pet in your home. She would really benefit from crate training and housetraining to assist her with her separation anxiety. Hawaiian Humane is looking for a special home for this girl, are you her perfect match?

To get you started on the right foot, Hawaiian Humane and their friends at GoodPup are offering a 1-month free training scholarship that is included with Rosey’s adoption. If you find their training system helpful to you and Rosey, you can purchase a lifetime subscription with a 20% discount only offered through Hawaiian Humane.

If you are interested in adopting Rosey, visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus today! You can always visit Hawaiian Humane’s website before you visit to view all available animals and to get started and learn about all the great programs and services they offer.