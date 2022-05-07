Meet Ronald! He is a 6-year-old energetic boy that can’t wait to become a part of a loving home. He becomes super energetic when you play with him and will run around you in circles until he tires himself out. He loves to be outside and will need long walks to burn all the energy he has. If you have an active family, Ronald may be the perfect dog for you.

If you are interested in adopting Ronald, you can visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus to get started with the adoption process. You can also learn more about how to adopt online at HawaiianHumane.org. Don’t forget to ask about setting up a meet-and-greet if you already have a dog at home and are looking to add another to your family.

You can also view all available animals on Hawaiian Humane’s website before you visit. All available animals are added to the site in real-time, so you always know which animals are currently looking for a home. Don’t forget to check out all of the awesome community programs and services they offer at Hawaiian Humane’s website