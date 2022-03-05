Meet Reba! She is a female 1-year-old American rabbit that is as sweet and friendly as can be. Sometimes, she will jump around and flick her head and feet to show her happiness. She is looking for the perfect home with a family that can give her plenty of space to hop around.

Rabbits like Reba are brilliant creatures. They are always instinctively on the lookout for “predators,” so don’t worry if they take a while to warm up to their new home. With time, love and affection, Reba will quickly warm up to her surroundings!

You can adopt Reba at Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus. No appointment is necessary to adopt; just visit during their regular business hours.

Check out their great programs and view all available pets on Hawaiian Humane’s website.