Pumpkin is in need of a loving home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Pumpkin! This adorable 4-month-old Domestic Shorthair came to Hawaiian Humane Society as a stray from Honolulu.

Due to a previous injury, it was necessary to remove her left eye, but having only one eye doesn’t slow her down at all! She is a very friendly and playful kitten who would love to spend all day in your lap. She is looking for a cozy home that will give her all the love she deserves.

There is no need to make an appointment to adopt; Hawaiian Humane’s Moʻiliʻili Adoption Center gates are open. Just scan the QR code to talk with an adoption representative or head to our adoption desk if you are ready to take home your new best friend.

All available animals can be found online at Hawaiian Humane’s website is updated in real-time, so you always know what animals are available before you make your visit.