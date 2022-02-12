Phantom loves walks and adventures﻿

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Phantom! He is a six-year-old Pit Bull mix, found as a stray in Pearl City, according to the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

Phantom has a lot of energy and is known to be playful. He also loves long walks and is looking for an adventure buddy.

HHS said if you are interested in meeting this loveable boy, head down to Hawaiian Humane’s Mo’ili’ili campus. You can visit Phantom and speak with their friendly adoption representatives to find out if he would be a perfect match for you and your home.

Check out all of Hawaiian Humane’s available animals online at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.