Pet of the week: Roxy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hi, I’m Roxy. Perhaps you’ve heard of me? Not to brag but I was the star of the Wags to Riches event last week at the shelter. J Lo, Gaga, Princess Kate: they’ve got nothing on me.

I sashayed down the red carpet like a celebrity, after years of neglect living in a dirty cage I went to being the Belle of the ball.

But now that my moment of fame has passed, it’s time to get down to business and find me a home.

I’ve been waiting for a home for over 230 days. Now I spend my time in foster and have earned high marks.

My foster dad says I’m spunky, super engaged, well-behaved, I love to catch the ball and play with stuffed toys.

I’m housebroken, leash-trained and frozen stuffed Kongs can entertain me for hours. I’m hearing challenged but I respond to pointing so I guess that makes me smart too (plus the added benefit of not having to lock me in the bathroom on 4th of July or New Years. What fireworks?).

I’ve been patiently waiting for a few months for a new family, I know I’m a senior but I deserve a home just like everyone else.

And since I’m kind of famous now, maybe you’ll consider adopting me?