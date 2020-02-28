Perfect companion, Mary, loves the great outdoors and cozying up indoors

A 2-year-old Terrier/Airedale mix that enjoys playing, cuddling up for belly rubs and eating treats, Mary could be the perfect companion for someone who loves both the great outdoors and cozying up indoors.

If you already have a canine at home, a meet-and-greet is always encouraged so that Hawaiian Humane’s adoption specialists can ensure they’re set up for success too. If this is the case and you feel that Mary would be a great addition to your ohana, feel free to bring them to Hawaiian Humane’s Moiliili campus (2700 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI, 96826) so that they can get to know Mary too.

If you’re interested in adopting Mary, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Adoptions Center to learn more. Regular business hours are typically weekdays, from 11 am to 7 pm, and weekends, from 10 am to 4 pm. Holiday hours may vary.

If Mary has already been adopted, more than 100 other animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society or their off-site adoption partners. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to learn more about how to adopt today.