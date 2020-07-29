Paws for Hawaii Hurricane Preparedness & The Importance of Microchipping

PAWS of Hawaii is a rescue based company on O’ahu. They work primarily with the homeless animals on O’ahu. PAWS of Hawaii rescues, provides medical care, foster care and adoption for abused, neglected and abandoned animals in need.

According to Kuulei Durand, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS of Hawaii, there are a few things to think about when dealing with a rescue animal.

“The most important things to realize and truly understand when rescuing a dog is The animal has likely faced so much in their past. What they need from you is patience, understanding and most importantly, COMMITMENT. After adopting a rescue dog, they are in a new place, they need patience as they get to know their new family. Give them a little time to settle in and begin to learn that you are their new family. They need understand for when they make a mistake or don’t understand what exactly it is that you expect from them. Everything is new and even the best behaved dogs have accidents. The most important quality they need in an adopter is commitment. When you are committed to something or someone, you give it your all, no matter what challenges or new situations arise. This is what your rescue animal needs. A promise that you will not give them up if things get hard. A promise that you will continue to love them. And a promise that they will never have to go back to a life of neglect. I can guarantee, any of amount of love you give your rescue, in time, will be returned to you tenfold.”

Also on the show was Dr. Kelly Marie Dowdall-Garberson a Veterinarian with Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services. She Discussed the importance of microchipping our furry friends especially during Hurricane Season.

“One of the most important things to remember is to ensure all of your animals that can be brought inside are safe and secured in the home during a hurricane. Dogs have more sensitivities to the weather and tend to become fearful during storms. Creating a safe space for your dog, for example: a covered dog kennel with their favorite blankets and toys inside can help to keep your dog safe and help them feel comfortable during a hurricane. It is best to ensure you have a three day supply of food and water for your pets, along with any medications they may require. Since dogs can become easily spooked during bad weather, ensure they are on a secure leash when going outside to potty or for walks. Guarantee your dogs safety by getting them a collar and tag with your contact information. In the event they slip out of the house and get lost a finder will be able to quickly and directly contact you. One of the most important steps in lost pet recovery is microchipping. Under the new Bill 59, all cats and dogs are required to have microchips. A microchip is a small implant, about the size of a grain of rice. It is typically implanted under the skin between the animals shoulder blades. A microchip stores a unique number code for your animal. When your lost animal is found, a veterinarian or rescue will scan for a microchip. If your animal is microchipped your contact information will pull up and they can contact you ASAP. It is important to microchip an animal as it is a permanent form of identification. Collars can break or an animal can slip out of them in a moment of panic. But a microchip is a lifelong implant that helps to identify your animal.”

pawsofhawaii@yahoo.com

Facebook.com/pawsofhawaii

Insta: @pawsofhawaii



http://alohaaffordablevet.com

Facebook.com/alohaaffordablevet