HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Oreo, a 1-year-old guinea pig who was recently surrendered at the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

Oreo has experience with living with another guinea pig, so according to HHS, “he is very socialized and outgoing.”

Besides playing with toys, Oreo loves adventures in his playpen like exploring through grass.

According to HHS, Oreo would do well with a family experienced with guinea pigs or even just a friendly family looking to adopt a smaller pet.

When Oreo is paired with another guinea pig, his social skills flourishes. HHS said “its best to adopt in pairs, so guinea pigs have a companion to keep them company.”

If you are interested in adopting Oreo, visit HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions to learn more about the adoption process and all the great programs and services they offer.