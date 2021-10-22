Now is the time to adopt a furry friend

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society needs the community’s help with the high number of cats and dogs at their facility.

If you have been thinking of adopting a dog or cat, now is the time to go for it.

Fostering is available as well.

Maui Humane said there are no training or classes required right now. They’re looking for temporary homes for around 2 weeks.

Fostering allows animals a break from “shelter stressors before their mental or behavioral health starts to decline.”

If you are interested in either fostering or adopting a pet, you can make an appointment here.