No need to watch cat videos, Dan the cat ready to be your real life fur friend

Three-year-old Dan originally came to the Hawaiian Humane Society in December 2019 as a stray but he’s always remained hopeful that there’s a family out there for him. A playful yet independent boy, he can be comfortable playing and staying engaged just as much as he likes his own “alone time” spent lounging or exploring.

Dan the cat awaits a fur ever home.

As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis continues and “Stay at Home, Work at Home” orders are now in effect at both the county and state levels, the Hawaiian Humane Society remains open with adjustments to programs and scheduling, as well as continued operation of essential services, deemed so by the City & County of Honolulu, including adoptions.

At this time, Dan is currently hanging out at Pounce Hawaii, a cat hotel in Kaka’ako, that stepped in recently to help shelter some of Hawaiian Humane’s felines. While they help give him some extra TLC, you can still make an appointment to meet Dan and see if he could be a good fit for your ohana. Visit PounceHawaii.com/Adoptions today to learn more about their new virtual adoptions process and set up an appointment.

If Dan has already been adopted, more animals are still available at the Hawaiian Humane Society. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to view all available animals that are in need of homes. Adoptions at our Mo’ili’ili campus continue to be by appointment only until further notice. Email adoptionsappointment@hawaiianhumane.org to schedule an appointment to adopt an animal(s) that is available at our Mo’ili’ili campus today.