Meet Milo! He is a loving 2-year-old dog weighing in at 21 pounds. He is a very shy boy but once he warms up to a familiar face, he loves to cuddle and run around at your feet. If you have a quiet home with an enclosed yard for him to play in, consider adopting Milo! This gentle pup would do best with an owner who is patient and gentle.

If you are interested in adopting Milo, you can visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus to get started with the adoption process. You can also learn more about how to adopt online at HawaiianHumane.org. Don’t forget to ask about setting up a meet-and-greet if you already have a dog at home and are looking to add another to your family.

If Milo has already found a new home by the time you visit, there are many other pets to meet! You can view all available animals on Hawaiian Humane’s website. All available animals are added to the site in real-time, so you always know which animals are currently looking for a home. Don’t forget to check out all of the awesome community programs and services they offer as well.