Meet Milo! He is a loving 3-year-old short-haired cat weighing in at 10 pounds. He is a very cuddly guy and loves to be around people. Milo would do best in a home with no other cats because he loves to be the center of attention. His spunky personality is sure to brighten your day!

If you are interested in adopting Milo, you can visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus to start the adoption process. You can also learn more about how to adopt online at HawaiianHumane.org. Plus, from now until June 30, 2022, all cat and dog adoption fees are 50% off and all small animal adoption fees are entirely waived. There has never been a better time to adopt from Hawaiian Humane!

If Milo has already found a new home by the time you visit, there are many other pets to meet! You can view all available animals on Hawaiian Humane’s website. All available animals are added to the site in real-time, so you always know which animals are currently looking for a home. Don’t forget to check out all the great community programs and services they offer at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.