Meet Dawg, the domestic shorthair

Meet Dawg, a sophisticated 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair. Dawg is a charming boy who enjoys being the only cat in his house but got his name from his friendly and loveable nature.

Get ready for the new year with a new friend. From January 2 through January 9 you can adopt Dawg or another adult cat from Hawaiian Humane for only $22. You can also adopt 2 small animals (excluding exotic pets and sulcata tortoises) for the reduced fee of $22 if you want to start your year on a high note with multiple furry companions.

All available animals can be viewed online. Hawaiian Humane’s website is updated in real-time, so you always know what animals are available before your visit.