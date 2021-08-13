2 Find a Home: Maui Humane Society is taking care of the health bill for those who adopt ‘Certified Senior’ dogs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Senior shelter dogs can linger at shelters for 4x longer than younger pups. Many people don’t adopt seniors because they think they are ‘broken” and worry about medical costs it takes to support them. But, Maui Humane Society has just the offer to change your mind.

The organization’s “Certified Seniors” feature dogs 7 years old and older that come with a bonus gift of extensive medical exams, full blood work, dentals and more. MHS says they want pet owners to be confident in how strong and healthy their new furry friend is so that they can spend their remaining years having fun adventures instead of constantly at the vet office.

If you’re ready to take us up on this deal of a lifetime, just look for the blue Certified Senior banner on their photo.

Act now and you can even pick your price on their adoption fees. Supplies are limited, so adopt now!

To view these Certified Seniors, click here.