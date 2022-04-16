Meet Amber! She is a shy and sweet 10-year-old pitbull mix. She will patiently wait by the door of her kennel for a family to greet her. She loves to be outside and likes to relax and lay by your feet.

Although Amber is 10 years old, she has plenty of love and affection to give in her golden years. If you are interested in adopting Amber, pay her a visit at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus. You can even set up a meet-and-greet with your current dog to make sure they get along well before adopting.

Check out all of Hawaiian Humane’s programs and services online. You can view all animals and catch up on the latest news on Hawaiian Humane’s website.