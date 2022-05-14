Meet King! A loving 2-year-old terrier mix who was surrendered to Hawaiian Humane. King loves to play and is a total social butterfly! He would do best in a household with patient and experienced dog owners who are willing to help him overcome his separation anxiety. Hawaiian Humane recommends obedience training for King once he settles into his new home. Hawaiian Humane offers a free week of online dog training in partnership with their friends at GoodPup. As an extra perk, you can extend your training for an exclusive 20% off of a lifetime subscription.

Hawaiian Humane also recommends setting up a meet and greet with King and any current dogs in your household to make sure that they will be the best of friends!

If King has already been adopted by the time you visit, be sure to check out all the great animals available for adoption. Hawaiian Humane has many animals looking for loving homes; visit their website to see all available animals.