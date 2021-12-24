Garfield loves attention, being the star of the show

Meet Garfield! He is a three-year-old male cat that loves attention. However, whatever you do, please do not give him lasagna. (Credit: Hawaiian Humane)

Garfield will win you over with his adorable meow and chubby cheeks. Garfield is FIV+, which means he will need to be an indoor-only cat. With proper care and regular veterinary check-ups, FIV does not impact the ability of a cat to live a long and healthy life, and FIV is not contagious to humans. Garfield likes to be the star of the show, so he would prefer not to live with other cats.

If you are interested in adopting this loveable cat, visit the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Mō’ili’ili campus. Appointments are no longer necessary to adopt; just let an adoption representative know once you have met your next best friend.

All available animals can be seen online. Hawaiian Humane’s website updates in real-time so you always know what animals are available before you visit. Visit their website to check out great pets as well as their programs and service.