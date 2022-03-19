If you are looking for a relaxed and friendly cat, look no further. Fanta is a sweet 11-month-old cat that came to Hawaiian Humane at the beginning of March. He loves to relax in the sunlight and enjoys the occasional cuddle. He is very affectionate with people and is also great around other animals!

Fanta loves to show his belly and rub his head on gentle hands. Cats tend to only show their underside when they feel incredibly comfortable and confident that they will not be hurt. That means Fanta is ready to give his love to a family that will take good care of him. So, if you have a sunny window and a big heart, head down to Hawaiian Humane’s campus to see if he would be a perfect pet for your family.

Check out all available animals on Hawaiian Humane’s website. You can also view all the great programs and volunteer opportunities by browsing HawaiianHumane.org.