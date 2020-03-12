Eugene, a senior beagle, looking for loving home to live out rest of his life and a few ear scratches

Eugene is a senior beagle. We suspect he is at least 13 years old or more. He has cataracts in both eyes and seems to be hard of hearing. When he is alone in his kennel, he gets confused about where he is and will walk in circles, sometimes bumping into walls.

Yet, when you spend time with him, he will lean into you and ask for his ears to be scratched. He is exceedingly sweet and loves mealtime.

We are looking for someone, preferably on Kauai so Eugene doesn’t have to fly, who can give him a good place to live out the rest of his life. This could be a foster home (we call it “fospice” since its a foster/hospice situation) or an adopter.

If people want to donate to Eugene’s care, that would be helpful too. Please visit kauaihumane.org/donate to donate to help this senior sweetheart.