Dipper loves to jump around and flick her head, feet to share her joy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Dipper, a 3-year-old American dwarf rabbit female that loves to share her happiness by jumping around or flicking her head and feet.

Dipper is in need of a loving home and space to jump around. According to the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS), rabbits are extremely intelligent creatures. They are always aware of their surroundings and they “lookout for predators.”

So Dipper might take a while to warm up to her new surroundings, but HHS said “With time, love and affection, Dipper will warm up to her surroundings in no time!”

Meanwhile, HHS is honoring Betty White by offering a “Golden Years” adoption special. For more information go to, www.HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.