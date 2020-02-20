2 Find a Home

Decklan is the definition of a good boy

Video credit Lauren Nickerson

Decklan is the very definition of a good boy! He’s a happy go-lucky pup who is adventure ready and looking for his forever best friend. Decklan walks like a gentleman on leash and loves going for rides in the car. He’s gentle, sweet, and eager to learn. He’s sure to make anyone’s day brighter with his adorable smile. He’s available for field trips, foster, and adoption at our Kona shelter location. To learn more about Decklan, email our Community Programs Assistant, Alyssa Tabert, at west.programs@hihs.org

  • Photo credit: Alyssa Tabert and Lauren Nickerson
