Cody is ready for a loving home, after waiting over 241 days

Cody is a special guy that truly needs all of our help to find him a loving home. At this point we’ve tried to promote Cody well over 15 different ways over the past 241 days, and yet no home has been the right one for him.

This handsome and distinguished 9-year-old has a ton of things going for him. He’s clever and loves to learn new things. Cody has even taught his fosters how to harness him up when it’s time for his daily walks. He’s incredibly cuddly once he decides you are in his friend group. And he’s a “Certified Senior” meaning our Veterinarians have found him to be as healthy as can be.

His barriers are that Cody doesn’t care for other animals, gets overwhelmed by kids and can take a while to get to know new people. That’s why we are asking for your help to find him the right ‘ohana that can give this awesome “uncle” the support and love he so deserves!