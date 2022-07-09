HONOLULU (KHON2) — Full of energy and ready to play, Chloe will make an excellent dog for a family who wants a dog to explore the island with. Chloe is a 6-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback mix that is always ready for action. Chloe seeks attention from all people and doesn’t like to be left out of the fun. She would make a great beach companion or hiking partner.

If you are interested in adopting Chloe, you can visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus to get started with the adoption process. You can also learn more about how to adopt online at HawaiianHumane.org. Don’t forget to ask about setting up a meet-and-greet if you already have a dog at home and are looking to add another to your family.

You can also view all available animals on Hawaiian Humane’s website before you visit. All available animals are added to the site in real-time, so you always know which animals are currently looking for a home. Don’t forget to check out all the awesome community programs and services they offer at the Hawaiian Humane Society website.