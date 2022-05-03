HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Chase, an energetic one-year-old terrier mix puppy who is ready to burn some energy with an active family who loves to exercise.

According to the Hawaiian Humane Society, Chase seeks attention from all people and doesn’t like to be left out of the fun. He would make a great beach companion or hiking partner.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

If you are interested in adopting Chase, you can visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mo’ili’ili campus to get started with the adoption process. You can also learn more about how to adopt online at HawaiianHumane.org.

Don’t forget to ask about setting up a meet-and-greet if you already have a dog at home and are looking to add another to your family.

Check out all available animals at Hawaiian Humane online. Their website updates all available animals in real-time and has additional information on their programs and services. Visit HawaiianHumane.org to get started on your adoption journey.