Brenda has been at Hawaiian Humane since her owner passed away, would do best in a quiet home

Meet Brenda! Brenda is an 11-year-old Terrier mix who was brought to the Humane Society when her owner passed away. She is a shy and sweet girl who loves to take naps. She would do best in a quiet home that will give her plenty of space and time to warm up and come out of her shell as she adjusts to a new family. She would also do best in a home with no other pets or children under the age of 12.

If you’re interested in providing Brenda with a loving home to spend her golden years, visit Hawaiian Humane’s Mō’ili’ili campus–no appointment needed! You can visit the Hawaiian Humane’s website to learn more about the adoption process and all the great programs and services they offer.