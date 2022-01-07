Boba loves to oink, enjoys company of people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Boba, a three-year-old guinea pig looking for a loving home to start the year 2022 off right. He is just as cute and petite as the tiny bubbles in your milk tea, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS).

Although he may be nervous at first, HHS said he warms up quickly to a gentle hand.



HHS said time is running out to participate in Hawaiian Humane’s New Year Special. From now through January 9, 2022, you can adopt two small animals for only $22 — excluding exotic pets and sulcata tortoises.

According to HHS, guinea pigs are social creatures, so it is best to adopt more than one guinea pig so they have a companion.

HHS also has many rabbits available to choose from, or you can choose to adopt one adult cat for the same $22 adoption fee.

All available animals can be viewed online at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions.