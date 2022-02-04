Billy loves toys and treats

Billy is looking for a loving home. Courtesy of Hawaiian Humane Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Billy, a six-year-old Pit Bull mix who is known to be playful and sweet.

He is looking for a loving home with no cats or small animals. Billy prefers meeting any friendly resident dogs first at the Hawaiian Humane Society’s (HHS) acquaintance area, before going home with them, according to HHS.

Those interested in meeting Billy may visit him at Hawaiian Humane. HHS said you can also see all the available animals and speak with their expert adoption representatives to find the perfect match for your family.

Get a head start and check out all the available animals before you visit at HawaiianHumane.org/adoptions. You can also find all of their programs and services for pet owners online.